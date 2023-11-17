EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Israeli ex-PM claims Hamas command centre is in the south of Gaza not al-Shifa Hospital

Israel's former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks to Euronews' Shona Murray.
Israel's former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks to Euronews' Shona Murray. Copyright Sebastian Scheiner/AP
By Shona MurrayEuronews
As Israel intensifies its ground offensive in Gaza, amid serious humanitarian concerns, its former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has told Euronews: "the war must go on" until Israel reaches its endgame: the end of Hamas.

"Every citizen, every baby, every child, every child has a skin. It's terrible, okay?" he told correspondent Shona Murray. 

Olmert also claimed Hamas' underground command centre was based in Khan Yunis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip. 

For the past week, Israeli troops have been raiding the al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex and central hospital north of the strip, with intel, they say, that the command centre is there. 

The military said late on Thursday it had uncovered a Hamas "tunnel shaft" and a vehicle with weapons there.

But according to Olmert, "we haven't yet even come to the heart of this operation". 

"Khan Younis, which is in the southern part of Gaza Strip, is the real headquarters of Hamas. 

"They have the leadership, they are hiding, they have the bunkers, they have the command positions, they have the launching pads."

More to come.

euronews Interview Ehud Olmert Israel Hamas war