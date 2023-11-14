EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Fissures open up on the streets of an Iceland fishing town near a volcano that may soon erupt

A fissure stretches across a road in the town of Grindavik, Iceland Monday Nov. 13, 2023 following seismic activity.
A fissure stretches across a road in the town of Grindavik, Iceland Monday Nov. 13, 2023 following seismic activity. Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews with AP, AFP, EVN
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Grindavik is on the country's southwestern Reykjanes peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing was the mainstay of Grindavik, but now it’s fissures in its road and cracks in the walls of its buildings that is putting it on the map.

Homes belonging to the town’s 4,000 inhabitants were evacuated on Saturday, with scientists predicting the Fagradalsfjall volcano could erupt at any moment.

On Monday residents were allowed back into their houses for just five minutes to retrieve their most valued possessions including sheep and other livestock.

Iceland, which has 33 active volcanic systems, has declared a state of emergency, with shelters and help centres opened in several nearby towns.

"We have a fissure that's about 15 kilometres long, and anywhere on that fissure we can see that an eruption could happen," Vidir Reynisson, said the head of Iceland's Civil Protection and Emergency Management agency.

Three eruptions have taken place near Fagradalsfjall, in March 2021, August 2022 and July 2023 -- all far from any infrastructure or populated areas.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Iceland volcano 2023: How likely is an eruption and how will it affect travel?

Iceland volcano warning: Evacuated residents allowed home for five minutes, aviation alert raised

Iceland declares state of emergency over escalating earthquakes and volcano eruption fears

Volcano eruption Iceland Volcanoes