Northern France remains on high alert after heavy rains and flooding

By Euronews with AFP
After the hottest recorded October in history, Atlantic storms have affected many parts of Europe.

Pas-de-Calais in Northern France remains on the highest red alert for flooding. Since Storm Ciaran a week and a half ago, two and a half months' worth of rain has fallen.

Although there’s expected to be a let-up over the weekend, more rain is forecast on Monday.

Two hundred communities across the region have closed their schools, bracing for the next downpour.

A new weather warning has been issued for Italy’s Tuscany region, and along the French border in Belgium, the River Yser has burst its banks.

