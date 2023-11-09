By Euronews with AP

Portugal's government has announced the dissolution of parliament and the booked snap elections for 10 March.

It comes after Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa resigned Tuesday after his government was involved in a widespread corruption probe, sending a shock wave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member.

The 62-year-old Costa, Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015, asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.”

The announcement came hours after police arrested his chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties as part of the probe.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa gestures during a news conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023. Ana Brigida/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The state prosecutor’s office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects’ “use of the prime minister’s name and his involvement” when carrying out allegedly illicit activities.

It said the minister of infrastructure, João Galamba, and the head of the environmental agency were among those named as suspects.