Chechen leader hands son, 15, 'prominent position' in security forces

Strongman Ramzan Kadyrov's teenage boy was recently filmed punching and kicking a prisoner.

The leader of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has appointed his 15-year-old son to a "prominent position" in the security service, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report.

However, the US-based think tank said on Monday there was "confusion" over Adam Kadyrov’s exact position, amid wider reports he has been handed a senior role in his father's bodyguard.

Chechen Duma Chairperson Magomed Daudov, Chechen Republic Press Head Akhmed Dudaev, and Russian State Duma Deputy Adam Delimkhanov said he holds an unspecified “important position” in the security service, the ISW noted in its daily intelligence briefing.

Meanwhile, other Chechen officials claimed Adam was appointed to head of the security service.

Ramzan has not yet commented on his son’s appointment.

Allies of the notorious Chechen leader heaped praise on Adam, who turns 16 this month, for his "courage" and congratulated him on his appointment.

In September, the younger Kadyrov was widely condemned - also by some pro-Kremlin hardliners - after his father posted a social media video in which Adam is seen punching and kicking a prisoner accused of burning the Koran.

Ramzan Kadyrov notably headed the security service of his father, former Chechen Republic President Akhmat Kadyrov, until Akhmat Kadyrov’s death in 2004.

Adam Kadyrov will turn 16 on November 24, 2023.