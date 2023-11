Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir al Balah, south of the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. - Copyright Hatem Moussa/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir al Balah, south of the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. - Copyright Hatem Moussa/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Euronews

A selection of some of the most powerful pictures from this week as the Israeli offensive in Gaza continues.