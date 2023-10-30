Join us as we check out Hong Kong's cultural and financial top spots, taking in the sights and experiences the city has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong continues to attract foreign talent. Residents from overseas make up almost 10% of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million population, with expatriates working mainly in industries like banking and finance.

In this episode of Spotlight, we take a tour around Hong Kong with Sebastien Chaker, the head of Allfunds’ office in Hong Kong. The Spanish WealthTech company he leads is based in the International Finance Centre in the financial district.

For Sebastien, Hong Kong is a key destination for businesses operating in the financial industry. He explains that the main advantages of Hong Kong are its strong regulatory framework and world-class infrastructure with good public transport and a well-connected airport. He also cites the diverse workforce, made up of people from Hong Kong and expatriates.

Sebastian Chaker, Head of Allfunds’ office in Hong Kong Euronews

Sebastien takes us to the must-see spots in Hong Kong. Central Market, a Bauhaus-style wet market that has recently been renovated to house restaurants, art, cultural exhibitions and shops, is our first stop.

We walk to the SoHo District along the Central Escalator, one of the biggest outdoor escalators in the world. In SoHo District, we visit the Tai Kwun Centre, the former Victoria prison and police headquarters, which has also been renovated.

Finally, we head to Victoria Peak, one of the most famous spots in the city for its legendary views of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers.