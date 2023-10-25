Ukraine war in maps: Fighting intensifies in Kherson region

By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest situation in Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces build up small bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

In its latest assessment, the UK defence ministry reported: "Russia has likely been alert to the possibility of attacks across the river since it withdrew its forces from the western bank 12 months ago. Some of the Russian units previously in the area were diverted to the Orikhiv axis to the east."

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces continue transporting small groups of personnel across the Dnipro River in boats at various points.

They also say that Ukrainian forces still control part of Krynky and maintain positions near the Antonivsky road and railway bridges.

According to Russian milbloggers, Ukrainian forces have transferred reserves to the islands in the Dnipro River delta and are attempting to break through to Poyma and Pishchanivka, which are both close to Kherson City.

