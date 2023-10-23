Israel steps up attacks on Gaza as vital humanitarian aid trickles in

By Euronews with Agencies

The United Nations says that what has arrived so far is “a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege.”

Israel's military spokesman says his country is stepping up attacks on Gaza, amid growing expectations that a ground offensive into the enclave could begin soon.

It comes as more aid begins to arrive in Gaza to help address the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where half the territory's 2.3 million people have fled their homes.

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza and two airports in Syria on Sunday, as well as a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants. According to a spokesperson, “dozens” of Hamas fighters were killed.

Hamas' health ministry said the deadliest Israeli raids took place in Deir al-Balah, where 80 people including women and children died and several buildings were destroyed. Raids also targeted Khan Younes and Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Israeli authorities said late Sunday they had allowed a second batch of aid into Gaza at the request of the United States. COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the aid included water, food and medical supplies, and that everything was inspected by Israel before it was brought into Gaza.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees confirmed the arrival of 14 trucks but Israel has so far not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza.

Relief workers said far more aid was, and the UN's humanitarian agency said Saturday’s convoy carried about 4% of an average day’s imports before the war and “a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege.”

The Israeli military said the humanitarian situation was “under control,” even as the United Nations called for 100 trucks a day to enter.