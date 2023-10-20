09:25

World 'losing its humanity' - UN agency chief

The war between Israel and Hamas is pushing the Middle East to the "edge of an abyss", UN agency chief Philippe Lazzarini has warned.

Interviewed by the BBC, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned violence could spill into other countries

"The world is now losing its humanity", he told the British broadcaster.

Lazzarini warned about the grim situation facing civilians in Gaza, saying humanitarian aid corridors into the territory needed to be set up.

Speaking in Jerusalem, Lazzarini condemned Hamas's attack on Israel, calling it a "horrific and barbaric massacre".

It had created a "national trauma, a collective trauma in Israel," he added.

"But this event still does not justify that the war is conducted without any restraint," Lazzarini said. "And I do not believe that killing even more civilians is in the interest of the future security and peace here in the region."