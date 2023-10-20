Follow live updates of the Israel Hamas war.
Summary
- An Israeli invasion of Gaza appears imminent, with the country's defence minister telling troops they will soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside"
- Some 20 lorries loaded with aid are waiting to cross Egypt's border with Gaza
- More than 3,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas' surprise attack on 7 October on southern Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people
- US President Joe Biden has compared Hamas to Russia, saying he would ask Congress for billions in dollars of military funding for Israel
World 'losing its humanity' - UN agency chief
The war between Israel and Hamas is pushing the Middle East to the "edge of an abyss", UN agency chief Philippe Lazzarini has warned.
Interviewed by the BBC, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned violence could spill into other countries
"The world is now losing its humanity", he told the British broadcaster.
Lazzarini warned about the grim situation facing civilians in Gaza, saying humanitarian aid corridors into the territory needed to be set up.
Speaking in Jerusalem, Lazzarini condemned Hamas's attack on Israel, calling it a "horrific and barbaric massacre".
It had created a "national trauma, a collective trauma in Israel," he added.
"But this event still does not justify that the war is conducted without any restraint," Lazzarini said. "And I do not believe that killing even more civilians is in the interest of the future security and peace here in the region."
Biden likens Hamas to Russia, calls for US aid to Israeli military
The US president has paralleled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’s attack on Israel, urging Americans not to walk away from their role as “a beacon to the world”.
In only the second Oval Office address of his presidency, Biden said he would ask Congress to provide military aid for both Ukraine and Israel, as Israeli leaders prepare for an invasion of the Gaza Strip.
Biden drew a direct comparison between conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East in an attempt to rally war-weary voters and hardline Republicans, during his 15-minute speech.
“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” he said.
Some will be uneasy about the conflation, especially as Israel, with vastly superior military power, pummels schools, hospitals and residential areas across Gaza.
The two crises are a daunting diplomatic test for the US president who, at 80, is older than the state of Israel itself.
US estimates up to 300 dead in hospital strike
US intelligence has said casualties from a strike on Gaza City hospital are between 100 to 300 deaths at the “low end”.
That death toll “still reflects a staggering loss of life,” US officials said in the findings, seen by AP. Officials were still assessing the evidence, and the estimate may change.
The explosion at Gaza’s al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday left body parts strewn on the hospital grounds. Crowds of Palestinians had sheltered here believing they were safe from Israeli airstrikes.
Israel has denied involvement in the deadly blast, though Gaza officials claim it was caused by an Israeli airstrike.
Euronews cannot verify either side's claim.
(AP)