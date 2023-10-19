By Euronews with AP, AFP

Sergei Lavrov thanked North Korea for its strong support for Russia’s war on Ukraine, claiming the bilateral relationship has reached a "new strategic level"

Russia-North Korea relations have reached a "qualitatively new and strategic level," Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"After the historic summit between President Putin and Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong-un,...we can confidently say that the relations have reached a qualitatively new strategic level,” Lavrov told North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui, according to Russian state media.

Lavrov flew to Pyongyang on Wednesday for a two-day trip, a month after Jong Un's trip to Russia.

Choe said her meeting with Lavrov “will become an important stage in terms of the implementation of the agreements” reached by Kim and Putin, according to TASS news agency.

Lavrov also praised North Korea for "remaining unfazed by any pressure of the US and the West,” and said that Russia fully supports the country's push to protect its security and economic interests.

Choe said that Pyongyang and Moscow were building an “unbreakable comradely relationship” under the leadership of Kim and Putin.

The visit and negotiations should also lay the groundwork for Putin's future visit to North Korea, a Kremlin spokesman said earlier.

North Korea's state media hasn't reported about the meeting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, right, attend the talks in Pyongyang. AP/Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service telegram channel

During a reception speech after landing in the North Korean capital, Lavrov thanked North Korea for its strong support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“We are fully aware that many countries worldwide share similar viewpoints and assessments, but only a select few, such as (North Korea), explicitly declare their solidarity with Russia and can express it openly,” Lavrov said.

Kim Jung-un said bilateral relations with Moscow were "priority number one" of his country and promised to "fight imperialism together" during his Russia visit.

The September summit and the apparent warming of relations between Russia and North Korea have stoked Western fears that Pyongyang could provide Moscow with weapons for its offensive in Ukraine.

The White House accused North Korea of delivering more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

Moscow denounced Washington's remarks earlier this week, insisting the claims do not have any evidence at all.