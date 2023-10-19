Residents seeking sanctuary in Gaza hospitals fear further attacks

By Euronews

Under unrelenting bombardment, many people in Gaza have sought refuge in the Palestinian enclave's hospitals - giving some a sense of sanctuary that was drastically undermined by the blast at the al-Ahli Arab hospital which left hundreds dead.

Near Khan Younis in Southern Gaza, our correspondent Nebal Hajjo visited the Nasser Medical Hospital, where staff continue to try to treat some of the thousands wounded despite the deteriorating situation and the people seeking refuge among the sick.

"We are civilian citizens and we don't carry out any military action. Why are they eliminating us with missiles? There are only children, women and families here," said Gaza resident, Ibrahim Kodeih.

"I am afraid that they will bomb hospitals. This is very far from mercy and humanity. They are the enemy. What will happen next? Only God is with us and no one else because we are Palestinians," said fellow resident, Youssef Abu Ati.

Israel says that it does not target civilians, but the number of casualties, including children, continues to rise.

The IDF blames Islamic Jihad for the blast at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital. Whoever was responsible, people are likely to still gather at clinics and health centres as the only hope of refuge available to them.

"Any hospital that stops working means a disaster for us," revealed Issa Al-Najjar, Deputy Director General of Hospitals. "We do not know where we will send the injured. We are working in fear now after being targeted."