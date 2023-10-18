Follow our live updates on day 12 of the Israel Hamas war.
Arab states call for Gaza ceasefire
The 22 Arab countries at the UN have demanded an immediate end to the violence in Gaza following the devastating explosion at Gaza City hospital.
Arab states are “outraged by this massacre”, said Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador.
They are also united in demanding the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and preventing “forcible displacement” of Palestinians, he added.
After the “massacre,” the highest objective is a ceasefire because “saving lives is the most important thing, said Mansour.
Protests sweep across Middle East over hospital strike
Demonstrations have broken out across the Arab world and beyond after a hospital in Gaza City was hit by an explosion, killing hundreds.
Hamas blames the blast on an Israeli airstrike. Israel denies its involvement and claims it was struck by a rocket launched by Palestinian militants.
Hezbollah in Lebanon called for a “day of rage” to coincide with US president Joe Biden’s arrival to the region.
Hundreds of demonstrators scuffled with Lebanese security forces outside the US embassy in Beirut after Hezbollah's call, with protesters throwing stones and setting a nearby building on fire, the AFP news agency reported.
Police fired volleys of teargas to disperse demonstrators, while medics treated people affected by the gas.
AFP detailed that the protesters chanted “death to America” and “death to Israel”.
Crowds also massed at the French embassy in Beirut, raising Hezbollah flags and hurling stones which piled up at the embassy’s main entrance.
Biden meeting with Arab leaders cancelled
Jordan has called off a summit due Wednesday with the US president and two other Arab leaders, the country’s foreign minister said on state-run television.
Ayman Safadi told al-Mamlaka TV that the war between Israel and Hamas was “pushing the region to the brink” and the summit would be postponed.
After visiting Israel on Wednesday, Biden had planned to travel to Amman for the meeting.
His complex diplomatic mission was supposed to ease tensions in the region and shore up humanitarian assistance for Gaza.
The planned summit was supposed to be attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, who also cancelled on Biden.
Anger and condemnation after hospital strike
Expressions of condemnation and grief are pouring in after hundreds of people were killed in an explosion at a Gaza City hospital.
Countries such as Syria and Saudi Arabia blamed Israel for the blast, with Libya’s Foreign Ministry accusing Israel of “war crimes and genocide” in the Gaza Strip. Iraq declared three days of mourning, and there were protests inside the country and in Lebanon.
Egypt’s President, Abdul-Fattah el-Sissi, condemned what he called Israel’s “deliberate bombing” of Ahli Arab hospital and “a clear violation of international law ... and humanity.”
Israel denies its involvement in the blast, blaming it on Palestinian militants.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his country condemns “the attack on the Al-Ahli Arabi hospital” and there's no justification for targeting a hospital or civilians.
Richard Peeperkorn, World Health Organization representative for the West Bank and Gaza, expressed “our deepest grief at the horror that has unfolded,” calling it “unprecedented even in a region that has seen consistent attacks on healthcare.”
The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that it was “shocked and horrified by reports that Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza was destroyed.”
The United Arab Emirates and Russia called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
(AP)
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital, says Hamas
The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip says at least 500 people have been killed in an explosion at a Gaza City hospital, which it blamed on an Israeli airstrike.
If confirmed, it would be by far the deadliest Israeli strike in five wars fought since 2008.
Israel's military later denied responsibility, saying the militant group Islamic Jihad was to blame.
Hamas authorities said most of the people killed were hospital patients and displaced families.
“A new war crime committed by the [Israeli] occupation by bombing the Al-Ahli Hospital in the centre of Gaza City,” said Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for Hamas.
"The hospital was housing hundreds of patients, wounded, and those forcibly displaced from their homes due to the strikes."
Summary
- Hamas alleges that an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza has killed hundreds. Israel blames Palestinian militants
- Protests have broken out across the occupied West Bank and major world cities over the incident
- Biden's summit with Arab leaders in Jordan has been cancelled over the hospital bombing, though he is still expected to visit Israel as planned
- UN Chief has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire", as the crisis in Gaza continues to deepen
- More than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. Hamas’ 7 October attack inside Israel killed more than 1,400 people.