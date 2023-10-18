09:37

Arab states call for Gaza ceasefire

The 22 Arab countries at the UN have demanded an immediate end to the violence in Gaza following the devastating explosion at Gaza City hospital.

Arab states are “outraged by this massacre”, said Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador.

They are also united in demanding the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and preventing “forcible displacement” of Palestinians, he added.

After the “massacre,” the highest objective is a ceasefire because “saving lives is the most important thing, said Mansour.