Ventotene Manifesto: celebrating the foundation of modern Europe

By Euronews

On a three-kilometre-long strip of land off the Lazio coast, the foundations of the Europe we live in today were laid 80 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a small Italian island in the heart of Europe, the Ventotene Manifesto was born. The document talks about peace, solidarity, and federalism.

Generazione Ponte is an association of new-generation Italians who aim to build bridges between different generations and cultures. Each year these young Italians organise the Festival of Supportive Europe and Mediterranean Sea to talk about peace, rights, and dialogue between different cultures around Europe.

This revolutionary idea came about during World War II. And it is not only one of the founding documents of the European Union, but also a reminder that there is still much work to be done.

Watch Euronews' full video report above to learn more.