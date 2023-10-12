IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee

By AP

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the move by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October violated the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic body.

The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.

Adams said the suspension has not yet affected the possibility of neutral Russian athletes competing at next year's Paris Olympics.

