Summary
- Israel continues to batter Gaza with airstrikes, hitting schools, hospitals and residential areas
- Palestinian officials say the enclave faces a humanitarian catastrophe, after Israel cut off electricity, fuel, food and water supplies.
- The death toll in Gaza now stands at more than 1,200. Israeli authorities say 1,300 were killed in Hamas's surprise attack on Saturday
- Some 383,000 people have been displaced in Gaza, according to the UN
- Top US diplomat Antony Blinken is expected in Israel today. He will also meet the Palestinian president
- Plans to establish a safe corridor for Palestinians fleeing Israeli strikes have been rejected
- Hamas’s operation came after a record number of Palestinians killed were killed in 2023
'We've been preparing for this attack for years' - Hamas
Hamas officials have said Israel's united front will not “intimidate or deter the resistance.”
“We have been preparing for this attack for years,” said Mohammad Nazzal, a senior Hamas official. “The resistance fighters have prepared to engage in the most vicious of battles for many months.”
His comments came in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement yesterday that he and opposition leader Benny Gantz had formed a national unity government to lead the country in its war on the Hamas militant group.
Germany suspends Gaza aid
Olaf Scholz has confirmed that Germany is halting all development aid to the Palestinian Territories until it completes a review to assess whether it will serve regional peace and Israel's security.
“Our yardstick will be whether and how these projects best serve peace in the region and the security of Israel,” he said. “Until that review is complete we will not make available any new development cooperation resources.”
“Sadly, we can foresee the suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza strip likely growing further – but that too is the fault of Hamas and its attack on Israel,” he added.
Some 2.1 million Palestinians - out of 5.3 million - need humanitarian assistance, according to the European Commission.
In the Gaza Strip, it said more than 80% of the population depends on aid due to restrictions imposed by Israel, which have hamstrung Gaza’s economy.
Earlier, Scholz said he was working with "full force" in tandem with Israel to free all hostages.
Israel death toll climbs
The number killed in Hamas's Saturday attack has risen to at least 1,300, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.
It added about 3,300 people were wounded, some in a critical condition.
In Gaza, more than 1,200 people have been killed and about 5,600 wounded.
Germany to give Israel drones
Berlin will supply Israel with two combat drones that were already inside the country for training purposes.
Germany’s military is currently leasing five Heron TP drones to Israel.
The Defence Ministry said that it agreed to an Israeli request to use up to two of the aircraft.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also said on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday that Israel has asked Germany for ammunition for warships.
Pistorius said that the request will be discussed and stressed that “we stand beside the Israelis.”
(AP)
No water or electricity for Gaza until hostages returned - Israeli minister
Israeli energy minister Israel Katz says no electricity or water will be supplied to the Gaza Strip until those captured during Hamas’ Saturday assault are returned home.
“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,” he posted on X.
“Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one can preach morality to us,” he continued.
The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attack is still unclear.
Sirens wail in Israel near Gaza border
Rocket sirens are blaring in several Israeli towns on the border with the Gaza Strip.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
IDF sends troops to Lebanon border
The Israel Defense Forces says it has deployed reservist forces to towns on the Lebanon border, amid a general reinforcement in northern Israel.
“The forces are carrying out various defence tasks in the towns, which include patrols, ambushes, and the deployment of roadblocks, in order to ensure the safety of the residents,” notes the IDF.
Tensions are at a fever pitch in northern Israel, where Israeli forces have clashed with Hezbollah fighters.
Israel preparing for ground operation in Gaza
The Israeli military says it is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza but that the political leadership has not yet decided on one. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters Thursday that forces “are preparing for a ground manoeuvre if decided.”
Israel has called up some 360,000 army reservists and has threatened an unprecedented response to Hamas’ bloody, wide-ranging incursion over the weekend.
It has been launching intense airstrikes on Gaza since the attack by Hamas on Saturday, as militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.