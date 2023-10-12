09:49

Germany suspends Gaza aid

Olaf Scholz has confirmed that Germany is halting all development aid to the Palestinian Territories until it completes a review to assess whether it will serve regional peace and Israel's security.

“Our yardstick will be whether and how these projects best serve peace in the region and the security of Israel,” he said. “Until that review is complete we will not make available any new development cooperation resources.”

“Sadly, we can foresee the suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza strip likely growing further – but that too is the fault of Hamas and its attack on Israel,” he added.

Some 2.1 million Palestinians - out of 5.3 million - need humanitarian assistance, according to the European Commission.

In the Gaza Strip, it said more than 80% of the population depends on aid due to restrictions imposed by Israel, which have hamstrung Gaza’s economy.

Earlier, Scholz said he was working with "full force" in tandem with Israel to free all hostages.