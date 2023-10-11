Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Brussels

By Euronews

Ukraine's president will unexpectedly be in the Belgian capital today, according to local media.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Brussels on Wednesday, reported Le Soir.

The French-language Belgian newspaper said it had learned the information from a "good source".

Ukraine's president is expected to attend a NATO meeting and meet the Belgian government.

The delivery of F-16s fighter jets, the release of frozen Russian funds and sanctioning diamonds from Russia are tipped to be on the agenda.

Zelenskyy has long asked his Western allies to provide combat planes as his country battles Moscow's invasion.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.