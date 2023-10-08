By Euronews with AFP

The Metropolitan police say they have no choice but to step up their patrols as Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick condemns London's demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

London’s Metropolitan police have increased their patrols in areas of the British capital after "a number of incidents relating to the conflict" in Israel and Gaza, they announced overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

“We are aware of a number of incidents, including those shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and on the Gaza border,” the Metropolitan Police wrote in a statement, without giving details of these incidents.

“Police have increased patrols in parts of London to ensure a visible presence and reassure our communities,” they added.

Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick shared a video on the social network X - formerly Twitter - showing people waving Palestinian flags in the street and blaring car horns.

“These disgusting people are glorifying the terrorist activities of Hamas, a proscribed organisation”, he wrote. “There is no place for this in the UK”, he added.

In its press release, London police said it was in contact with community leaders “in order to listen to all concerns”.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is concerned for their safety is urged to contact the police”, they added.