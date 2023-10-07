Jarosław Kaczyński pulls out of main TV debate before Polish election

Poland's de facto ruler was due to face his main rival Donald Tusk face-to-face on live TV on Monday evening.

Jarosław Kaczyński now says its more important for him attend a meeting in the small rural town of Przysucha 100 kilometres away from Warsaw.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take his place in Monday's debate on TVP, the main state run channel.

During its time in office the government has interfered in the state run media so that it is no longer independent.

According to the latest opinion poll Kaczyński ruling Law and Justice party has around 36 percent versus 30 percent for Donald Tusk's opposition Civic Plaform party.

That suggests the government may not gain enough votes to gain a third term in office and would likely enter into talks to form a coalition government.