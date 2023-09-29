Biden warns that Trump's movement is a threat to democracy in the US

By Euronews with agencies

President Joe Biden has warned that former president Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is a threat to democracy in the US

US President Joe Biden speaking in Arizona on Thursday issued one of his most dire warnings yet against Donald Trump and his allies.

He said the former president was more interested in personal power than upholding the nation’s core values.

Biden described Trump’s “Make America Great Again” or MAGA movement as an existential threat to the political system in the United States.

“There’s something dangerous happening in America now. There’s an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs in our democracy,” he said.

Biden’s comments came a day after the second Republican primary debate, which Trump again did not attend.

Although the 2024 presidential election is still more than a year away, the president’s focus reflects Trump’s status as the undisputed frontrunner in the Republican party’s nomination.

He remains ahead of other candidates despite the fact that he is facing four indictments, two of them related to his attempts to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory.

Arizona is one of the states where the former president attempted to challenge the results and is considered a major battleground again next year.

Trump meanwhile was in Michigan on Thursday courting striking autoworkers. His visit came just a day after Biden visited Detroit, walking the picket line in support of their labour union.

Biden himself is dealing with difficulties in Washington where he is facing both an impeachment inquiry and the prospect of a government shutdown on Sunday.

The White House has dismissed the House Republicans' inquiry as a baseless political stunt.