In pictures: Nagorno-Karabakh evacuation

By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing what they see as their ancestral homeland over fears of ethnic cleansing.
Armenia said on Wednesday it had received 42,500 refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan seized the territory in a lightning offensive.
Ethnic Armenians are fleeing the Caucasus region, fearful of what its new owners might do, though Baku has promised to guarantee the safety of residents.
Euronews has compiled these photos that capture the heartbreak - and suffering - of those leaving what they consider their ancestral homeland.