In pictures: Nagorno-Karabakh evacuation

By Euronews with AP

Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing what they see as their ancestral homeland over fears of ethnic cleansing.

Armenia said on Wednesday it had received 42,500 refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan seized the territory in a lightning offensive.

Ethnic Armenians are fleeing the Caucasus region, fearful of what its new owners might do, though Baku has promised to guarantee the safety of residents.

Euronews has compiled these photos that capture the heartbreak - and suffering - of those leaving what they consider their ancestral homeland.

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh walk along the road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023. Vasily Krestyaninov/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

A convoy of cars of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh move to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023. Vasily Krestyaninov/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh line up to receive humanitarian aid at a temporary camp in Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Vasily Krestyaninov/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh sits inside an old Soviet style car as she arrives in Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Vasily Krestyaninov/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Ethnic Armenian children from Nagorno-Karabakh look through a car window upon their arrival in Goris, the town in Syunik region, Armenia, Sept. 25, 2023. Vasily Krestyaninov/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ride a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023. Stepan Poghosyan/PHOTOLURE

Ethnic Armenians gather in hope to leave Nagorno-Karabakh region for Armenia in the center of Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Siranush Sargsyan/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.