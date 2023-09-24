The week in pictures: Pope discusses migration with Macron as Zelenskyy visits North America

By Euronews with AP & AFP

The best photos from across Europe this week.

It was a week of top tier diplomacy as the Pope met with French president Emmanuel Macron in Marseille and urged European leaders to take on ‘a duty of humanity’ to save migrants abandoned at sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to Canada while Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla toured France with the aim of strengthening the two nation's often strained relationship.

In the royal couple’s home city of London, thousands of pro-EU supporters marched for Britain to rejoin the bloc after a still-controversial Brexit and, in Germany, Catholic priests held a ceremony blessing same-sex couples outside Cologne Cathedral in a protest against the city’s conservative archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki.