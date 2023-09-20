By Euronews

Euronews spoke to two high-level representatives on both sides for their perspectives on the causes and consequences of the recent fighting.

Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, after launching an "anti-terrorist" operation against the ethnic Armenian enclave less than 24 hours before.

The fighting killed 32 people and left hundreds injured.

Tensions have bubbled for months over the region, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, though largely controlled by Armenian separatists.

Here is a transcript of the interviews, edited for time:

What caused the latest fighting?

Edmon Marukyan, Armenia's Ambassador-at- large:

"What did Azerbaijan [do]? They left all these commitments and they started military aggression against peaceful people of Nagorno-Karabakh, which they claim that they are their own citizens. So right now, Azerbaijan [is] bombing and killing their own citizens."

Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to Azerbaijan's President:

"It was a limited operation as a result of which means military infrastructure has been neutralized, within a greater extent. And today, we are glad to say that military operations [have] been halted from Azerbaijani side as well. While getting this message from Karabakh Armenians, that they are disarming their armed forces on the ground".

Can the ceasefire hold?

Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to Azerbaijan's President:

"Azerbaijan made its intention very clear that if they disarm or decided to disarm, and Azerbaijan is ready to halt this military engagement and to start immediate contacts with Karabakh Armenians - that we have on multiple occasions invited to Ağbulaq and some other the cities of Azerbaijan. And yesterday, presidential administration of Azerbaijan made a statement once again reiterating and our invitation to them to have this kind of context about an all elements reintegration."

Edmon Marukyan, Armenia's Ambassador-at- large:

"Well, we had a very bad experience regarding a ceasefire with Azerbaijan. I have no information because we have very bad connections with Nagorno-Karabakh. There are different informations coming. Now, this is a new thing. Maybe it's nothing thing, actually. But in this process, I mean, directly attacking villages and and peaceful settlements of people to push them out from the Nagorno-Karabakh."

What is the impact on peace negotiations?

Edmon Marukyan, Armenia's Ambassador-at- large:

"During the draft, during the negotiations, we were negotiating rights and security guarantees for Nagorno- Karabakh people. What do you think? Is this still actual topic? Nagorno-Karabakh people [have] already lost their homes. They are forced out. What do you think? Is this provision is actual now. I don't know. That's why I'm telling you. I don't know what will happen."

Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to Azerbaijan's President:

"We are supporting the peace agenda and we do think that sooner finalising a peace treaty between two countries is better for the wider region. Azerbaijan also supporting the concept of the integrated region of those Caucasus and within that process, of course, in a vote in the court of Armenia, instead of searching and seeking the territorial claims of the neighbouring countries, Armenia should also seek good neighbourly relations with the neighbouring countries."