Italian and German presidents share concerns over migrant crisis

Irregular migration topped the agenda during talks between the presidents of Italy and Germany in Syracuse. Presidents Mattarella and Steinmeier shared their concerns regarding the ongoing crisis.

Despite having clashed over the migration issue in recent days, Italy and Germany have one thing in common. The German leader said that they are among the European countries that have the most difficulties in welcoming migrants.

Speaking to Italian newspaper, Il Corriere della Sera, ahead of his three-day visit to Italy, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, "both countries are at the limit of their capacities."

Germany received 162,000 asylum applications in 2023 and is the EU country that has taken in the highest number of migrants arriving on Italian shores, compared to other EU countries, under a voluntary solidarity agreement.

