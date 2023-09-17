By Euronews with AFP

The trio of workers for the Turkish fire service disappeared as their helicopter fell into a reservoir near Izmir.

Three divers missing in Turkey helicopter crash

Three divers from the Turkish fire service went missing on Sunday after their helicopter, which was collecting water to put out a forest fire, fell into a reservoir near the city of Izmir.

The helicopter reportedly had three Kyrgyz and a Turk on board. One of the Kyrgyz was able to be saved and hospitalised urgently, with no immediate danger to his life.

Commenting on the situation and whether the other occupants could have survived the crash, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said: "Rescue divers have spotted the debris of the plane, but visibility is very low and they cannot see clearly at the moment".

Turkey, which experienced devastating forest fires in 2021, has increased its resources in the area for two years, purchasing new planes and helicopters and hiring more staff.