Eight injured in accident at Oktoberfest in Munich

By Euronews with AFP

The incident took place on the ‘Höllenblitz’ (or ‘Lightning from Hell' ride), which is sold as the largest indoor roller coaster in the world.

An accident on a roller coaster attraction on the first day of the traditional Munich Oktoberfest in Germany left eight people injured, local police said on Sunday.

Two carriages of a funfair attraction, organised as part of the demonstration, are said to have collided on Saturday evening around 10:15 p.m. local time. One of the carriages hit the one behind it, a police spokesperson told AFP.

Medics treated eight people with minor injuries on site and two of them were transported to hospital for further treatment.

The causes of the accident are yet to be determined via an expert assessment.

Oktoberfest opened on Saturday and tends to attract around six million visitors.

The festival in the Bavarian capital will welcome guests between now and October 3, with around a third of visitors coming from abroad, particularly from Asia.

This event usually generates around €1.2 billion in economic benefits for Germany.