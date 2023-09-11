Morocco earthquake: How can Europe help?

By Euronews

Thousands have been killed in the devastating quake that struck Morocco on Friday night.

Morocco was struck by its worst earthquake in a century on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Desperate rescue efforts continue, with locals often relying on their bare hands to search for survivors, but many fear the worst.

The 6.8 magnitude quake has devastated the High Atlas mountains near Marrakesh, effecting around 380,000 people who live within 50 km of the epicentre. Yet tremors were felt in Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir and Essaouira.

The official death toll has already risen to more than 2,500 dead and 2,400 injured, though it is likely to climb higher still.

Here is how you can help.

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicenter of the earthquake, outside Marrakech. Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

How can I help?

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

As soon as the news broke, Moroccan Red Crescent teams were on the ground. They are coordinating closely with the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and local authorities to assess the situation and provide assistance to those affected.

The IFRC - the world's largest humanitarian network - has launched the Morocco Earthquake Appeal to provide immediate relief.

Funds raised will enable the NGO to provide emergency relief and rehabilitation in the affected and surrounding areas.

Read more about the programme here.

Doctors Without Borders / Medecins Sans Frontières

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been working in Morocco since 2000, providing humanitarian medical assistance to migrants. Now the organisation is concentrating its efforts on helping victims of the earthquake.

"We need to take care of the injured and quickly provide medical care such as surgery or dialysis, which can be challenging when local health capacity is severely affected by a disaster. Restoring health services and distributing essential supplies may also be priorities", said the organisation in a press release.

"Our intervention will therefore depend on the results of these initial assessments on the ground," they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donations can be made here.

People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech. Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

UNICEF

When an emergency hits, children often suffer first and the most. Thousands of young people have been affected by Morocco's quake, with the deadly aftermath potentially putting them and their families at risk in the long run.

UNICEF has said it is following the situation closely and is ready to support the Moroccan government to meet their needs.

You can support the organisation here.

SOS Children's Villages / Aldeas Infantiles SOS

The Spanish NGO has announced the launch of a programme to address the needs of children affected by the earthquake, including temporary care for those left alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our focus remains on providing immediate relief and support to those affected by this tragic earthquake, while taking into account the long-term needs of vulnerable children and families in the affected regions," said Samya El Mousti, National Director of SOS Children's Villages in Morocco.

Find out more about their work here.

Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief Worldwide is a non-profit working with local organisations to assist with food, shelter, and healthcare. Established in 1984, the NGO works in more than 45 countries.

They have already launched a 10 million euro appeal to help Morocco earthquake survivors.

Support their campaign here.