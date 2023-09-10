EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: Tragedy in Morocco, success at the G20 summit & the Rugby World Cup kicks off

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco on Saturday
Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco on Saturday Copyright Mosa'ab Elshamy/The AP
By Euronews with AP
The best photos from across Europe this week.

In Morocco, over a thousand people were killed and countless more displaced as a huge earthquake hit south-west of Marrakech.

Meanwhile in Greece, residents suffered desperate conditions following severe flooding in the centre of the country, while the UK paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

In sporting and entertainment news, France beat New Zealand in the opening game of the Rugby World Cup, while the Rolling Stones launched their 26th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’. It’s the rock and roll band's final album to feature drummer Charlie Watts, who died two years ago.

