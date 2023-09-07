UK records its hottest day of the year - in the autumn

The Meteorological Office reported that the town of Wisley in southern England recorded a provisional temperature of 32.6 C on Thursday.

At the moment the reading is provisional, meaning it could be updated, either up or down.

The UK has been in the midst of an autumnal heatwave since Tuesday and the UK Health Security Agency has an amber heat-health alert that runs until Sunday, September 10th.

It is officially autumn in the UK, which began on September 1st.

"We advise you to check on older family members, friends, or neighbours and those with heart or lung conditions," Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said.