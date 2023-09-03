872 migrants arrived in UK on Saturday - a new daily record for 2023

By Euronews with AFP

54 other migrants were rescued in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais by French rescue services and dropped off at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, after reporting an engine failure in their boat.

British authorities have revealed the arrival of 872 of migrants who crossed the Channel on small boats on Saturday 2 September, a record since the start of this year.

The number brings the total to 21,000 people who have arrived in the United Kingdom via the Channel since the start of 2023.

The figure so far suggests a slight drop in pace compared to the more than 45,000 arrivals detected last year, according to the British government.

Summer remains the most popular period for these perilous crossings and August saw a monthly record, with more than 5,300 people arriving on around a hundred small boats.

The subject is sensitive for the Conservative government of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

His cabinet has made the fight against illegal immigration one of its priorities.

However, despite tougher legislation, which now prohibits migrants who have arrived illegally on British soil from seeking asylum, the government is struggling to curb this phenomenon which has exploded in recent years and resulted in numerous deaths at sea.

Sunak’s government also plans to expel migrants to their home countries or other territories such as Rwanda - a proposal currently blocked by the courts.