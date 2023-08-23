Josep Borrell adds fuel to the debate on machismo following the controversy sparked by the Spanish Football Federation president's 'unacceptable' kiss to World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, is at the centre of the latest Women's World Cup controversy after comments he made to Spanish public television on Wednesday.

Celebrating Spain's victory, the High Representative said he was happy to see that "our women are learning to play football as well as the men".

These words have inflamed Spaniards, coming as they do at a time when the "machismo" of football is at the centre of public debate.

He also recalled that Iniesta's goal in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa "made us Spanish champions too", comparing it to Olga Carmona's winning goal on Sunday.

The women's victory was marred by controversy after the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, "unacceptable" kissed World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.

Later this week, the Spanish Football Federation issued a statement appearing to quote Hermoso, which, according to sports media outlet Relevo.com, could be false.

The publication says Hermoso did not agree to the wording of the statement.

Borrell's comments have added fuel to the fire as people wonder why the champions cannot celebrate their historic victory in peace.

However, this is not the first time the EU High Representative has put his foot in his mouth.

One of the most famous was when, as Spain's foreign minister, he summed up the history of the United States by claiming that it amounted to "killing four Indians".