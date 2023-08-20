West Nile Virus kills three people in one week in Romania

Three people have died after contracting West Nile Virus from mosquito bites in Romania.

At least three people in Romania have died after being infected with the West Nile virus. There is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for the virus, which is transmitted by mosquito bites.

More than 10% of mosquitoes in Romania carry the virus, according to a recent study by Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest.

This week, at least seven people in Romania over 50 years old contracted the disease, three of whom died from complications.

Most cases were diagnosed after the patients arrived at the hospital with meningitis or meningoencephalitis, an infection of the meninges and brain.

In rare cases, patients can experience a serious infection of the nervous system after contracting the virus, leading to paralysis, convulsions, loss of vision and coma.

However, eight out of ten people infected show no symptoms. The elderly or people with chronic illnesses are the most vulnerable to the virus.

People are advised to cover their whole body when visiting areas with a lot of vegetation and high humidity to avoid being bitten. They should also use anti-mosquito sprays, install nets on windows and empty water containers where mosquitoes can breed and multiply.