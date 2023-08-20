Spain defeat England 1-0 to win Women's World Cup

Early goal kept Spain in the lead despite 14 minutes of extra time.

Spain have defeated England 1-0 to win the Fifa Women's World Cup in Sydney.

Vaulted into the lead by a first-half goal by Olga Carmona, Spain maintained their lead into the second half, with several England goal attempts only narrowly off-target.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps was able to keep Spain from extending their lead with several threatening shots, heroically saving a 69th-minute penalty awarded for a handball.

But in the end, despite several attempts in 14 minutes of extra time, England – the reigning European champions – were unable to mount a comeback.

Earps's numerous saves could not compensate for a disorganised offence, and several substitutions did little to change their game against a more disciplined Spanish squad.

This is only Spain's third Women's World Cup, and their first time in the final, making their victory all the more spectacular.

The team fell into crisis last year when 15 players quit in protest at manager Jorge Vilda's strict training methods, but there was no sign of that disarray on the pitch today.