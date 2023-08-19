Israeli soldiers are searching for the attackers who shot two Israeli civilians dead at a car wash in the West Bank as the cycle of violence continues.

The Israeli military is searching for the attackers and setting up roadblocks near Hawara, a flashpoint area in the northern West Bank.

The town has seen repeated gun attacks as well as a rampage by Jewish settlers who torched Palestinian property.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that the army had closed key entrances to the main northern West Bank city of Nablus and that soldiers were forcing businesses to close as they searched for the suspected attackers.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou said the attack was the "result of the resistance's continuous promise to defend our people and respond to the crimes of the occupation."

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since early last year, with a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.

This latest incident comes after a 19-year-old Palestinian died of his wounds following an Israeli military raid in the West Bank on Wednesday.