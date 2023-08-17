FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who are the finalists?

After four weeks of football, we have just two matches remaining and two finalists about to go head to head to lift the 2023 World Cup. In partnership with Media City Qatar,

The traditional third place playoff will take place in Brisbane on Saturday, before Sunday’s showpiece final decides who will be this year’s world champions. Regardless of what happens, there will be a new name on the trophy as both Spain and England have never won the competition before.

It’s undoubtedly been a tournament to remember. With record viewing figures and some of the most dramatic moments the sport has ever seen, interest in the women’s game appears to be at an all time high. Not only have fans been tuning in on TV all around the world, but the supporters inside the stadium have also loved every second and we’ve seen some of the highest attendances in history. In two nations where, stereotypically, interest in football is quite low, Aussies and Kiwis have done their best to prove that wrong.

“Australia isn’t known for being a football nation, in fact most of our Matildas play overseas,” explained Maddie Date, producer for ABC Illawarra, “so to now have this level of growth and so many eyes on us across the world, it’s just been incredible. There’ll be so many more football fans now in Australia for years to come, and I guess that’s been the main aim of having the entire tournament here in the first place.”

But now only two teams are left, and after plenty of disruptions to their preparations, Spain have defied the odds and made the World Cup final for the first time. The headlines surrounding La Roja in the lead up to the tournament were clouded by a breakdown between 15 senior players and the manager, Jorge Vilda. ‘Las 15’ was the name given to the group of players who believed Vilda was too authoritarian and that the standard of training and tactics were not the same as at their clubs.

Spain made the final after beating Sweden Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Only three of the 15 players involved in this dispute were named in the squad, but they have been very important players for Spain at this tournament. Centre-back Irene Paredes, along with midfielders Aintana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas have been key to their route to the final. Bonmatí in particular has been outstanding, and is in the conversation for player of the tournament.

The only time Spain have been undone so far was in the final group game, where they could not live with Japan’s counter attacking playing style. Despite being defensively sound for the rest of the tournament, their opponents in Sydney will no doubt be looking at that Japanese performance to assess how they can exploit Spain’s fragility against fast transitioning football.

They will come up against England. The European champions who were twice consecutively knocked out in the semi-finals in the tournaments prior to this one made it third time lucky in making the final this year. Under manager Sarina Wiegman their form has been electric, and they will be looking to add a World Cup to that European crown.

A 1-0 win in their opening game over the 53rd ranked team in the world, Haiti, did raise a few questions. England looked nervy and many would’ve assumed they’d win that game quite comfortably. But doubts were quickly quashed as more convincing wins over Denmark and China had England on their way to winning the group with maximum points.

Then came what proved to be the most difficult assignment of the tournament so far. The Lionesses were dominated by Nigeria for 120 minutes and saw star forward Lauren James sent off for violent conduct. But they managed to hold their nerve and the scoreline at 0-0 to secure passage to the quarter-finals on penalties. Wins over Colombia and co-hosts Australia have gone on to earn them their place in Sunday’s final.

England celebrate after reaching their first World Cup final Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Psychologically, England will be helped by the fact they overcame Spain in the quarter-finals of that Euros triumph last summer, helped by a brilliant strike from midfielder Georgia Stanway. In 2022, however, they had the help of a home crowd behind them. It might be a different prospect in Sydney, with many Spain fans having made the journey to cheer on their team at a more neutral venue. Wiegman’s side do, however, have a fully fit squad and the suspended James will return.

Due to the disruptions of Spain’s preparations in the lead up to the tournament, and the disparity between the squads when it comes to experience, England will head into Stadium Australia as the heavy favourites on Sunday. But La Roja have already proved anything is possible, so we are set for a final that will be a classic no matter what happens.