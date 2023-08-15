EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Women in Afghanistan say they face increasing restrictions under Taliban rule

A woman in Afghanistan
A woman in Afghanistan Copyright Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
By Euronews
Two years after the Taliban came to power, Afghan women say they face an uncertain future as the restrictions they are subject to grow daily.

It’s been two years since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and the fears of at least part of the population about what the new regime would bring to their lives have been confirmed

Euronews’ Anelise Borges spoke to several women living in the country, who preferred to remain anonymous because of fears for their safety.

They told her that millions of girls and women are living their days in sorrow and disappointment as they face increasing restrictions and an unknown future.

To get the full story, watch Anelise’s full video report above.

