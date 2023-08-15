Fed, watered and protected from bugs, plants thrive while their owners are away on holiday.

If you can’t lie back on your sunbed this summer without worrying your basil’s frazzled, your Swiss cheese is melting or your weeping fig is wilting, there’s help at hand.

If you cross their palm with silver, a new breed of professionals is prepared to take the vexation out of your vacation by caring for your house plants while you are away on your summer holidays.

Green-fingered Enrico Rossi, an agronomist from Bologna, has no more room at the inn at his holiday home for houseplants this summer, because the service has proved so popular.

