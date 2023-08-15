EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Holiday homes for house plants give green-fingered holidaymakers peace of mind

House plant hotelier Enrico Rossi, August 15 2023
House plant hotelier Enrico Rossi, August 15 2023 Copyright Marco Ugarte/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Luca Palamara
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVuuklevk
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Fed, watered and protected from bugs, plants thrive while their owners are away on holiday.

If you can’t lie back on your sunbed this summer without worrying your basil’s frazzled, your Swiss cheese is melting or your weeping fig is wilting, there’s help at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you cross their palm with silver, a new breed of professionals is prepared to take the vexation out of your vacation by caring for your house plants while you are away on your summer holidays.

Green-fingered Enrico Rossi, an agronomist from Bologna, has no more room at the inn at his holiday home for houseplants this summer, because the service has proved so popular.

You can find out more by clicking on the video link above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ukraine's Oksana Lyniv becomes first female conductor at Bologna's Teatro Comunale

Mayor of Bologna claims 'spaghetti bolognese' is 'fake news'

Raw Politics: Bologna rewards cyclists with free beer and ice cream

Italy News Fauna and flora