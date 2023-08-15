George Soros' foundation plans to limit funding to Europe

The charity founded by billionaire financier George Soros is shifting its focus away from Europe to other parts of the world.

It says it plans to withdraw or terminate large parts of its work within the European Union, shifting its focus to other parts of the world.

The organisation supports people fighting for freedom of expression, accountable government, and societies that promote justice and equality.

But for some in Hungary, the decision makes no sense.

“For me, the argument is a bit contradictory,“ said Peter Hanzli, spokesperson for the Hungarian LGBT Alliance.

“They refer to the actions of the governments. Well, the Hungarian government doesn't do much for LGBTQ people, it's actually against them. But regarding democracy itself, not only in Hungary but also in other EU member states, well it's not in the best shape.”

It is not yet clear how or where the foundation’s funds will be reallocated, but it will continue to support some civil society programmes in Europe, including with Roma communities.

In June, it was announced that 93-year-old Soros would hand over the running of the foundation to his son, Alex. The following month, it unveiled plans to lay off 40% of its staff worldwide.