Niger coup leaders say that the "door is open" to diplomacy

Military junta in the streets of Niger.
Military junta in the streets of Niger.
After ignoring sanctions and deadlines by the west and ECOWAS, the military junta now says they are willing to find a path to peace.

One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the elected president or face military intervention, coup leaders are now open to diplomacy to resolve a standoff with West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS, a group of senior Nigerian Islamic scholars said on Sunday after meeting the junta in Niamey.

General Abdourahamane Tiani "declared that his door was open to explore the path of diplomacy and peace in order to resolve the crisis."

More soon on this story.

