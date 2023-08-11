Evacuations in northeastern Ukraine amid Russian advances

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Parts of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region ordered locals to evacuate on Thursday, as the Russian army continues to claim it is gaining ground.

Kyiv recaptured Kupyansk city and its surroundings in a lighting counteroffensive in September, after it was seized by Russian forces during the early stages of the invasion.

Retaking these areas strengthened Ukraine’s claim its troops could deliver stinging defeats to Russia if its Western allies provided arms - which they duly did.

But as Kyiv's counteroffensive has slowed, Russian forces have struck back in some areas and are regularly claiming territorial gains in zones they once occupied.

Ukraine's army admitted on Thursday the northeastern sector was challenging.

"The situation remains difficult, but under control," army spokesman Serguii Tcherevaty, said on Telegram, repeating a common turn of phrase used by Kyiv when it is attacked.

"The Russians are trying to impose themselves and break through our defence," he added.

In its daily report, the Russian Defence Ministry said it had "improved" its positions in the direction of Kupyansk.

Moscow has formed eight so-called “Storm-Z” detachments - made up of convicts released from prison acting under military commanders - for the push.

Facing Russian advances, local Ukrainian authorities signed a decree ordering the evacuation of 37 areas in the Kupyansk district, an important communications hub.

Affected areas are mainly villages located near the front, on the left bank of the Oskil River, with nearly 12,000 people estimated to have been asked to flee their homes.

Evacuations began yesterday as soon as the order was signed, the head of the local military administration Andriy Besedin told state television on Thursday.

Authorities inside Kupyank city, home to around 25,000 people before the war, recommended its inhabitants evacuate towards Kharkiv, the regional capital, this morning due to the "difficult security situation" and increased bombings.

Ukrainian authorities have periodically ordered evacuations, especially of children, from areas where the fighting has heated up.

Officials have previously said evacuations are necessary to save lives and enable the Ukrainian army to better defend towns from the Russian advance.

Two civilians were injured overnight in the village Kindrachivka, where an evacuation has been ordered, according to regional governor Oleg Sinegoubov.

But there were no causalities, he said, positing a photo of a bomb-damaged administrative building.

Maps displayed in the Russian Defence Ministry's video briefing show its troops only a few kilometres from Kupyansk.

On Monday, the Russian army said it had advanced three kilometres towards this city in three days.