Ukrainian forces appear to have conducted a limited raid across the Dnipro River and landed on the east bank of the Kherson region, according to the Insitute of the Study of War (ISW) in its latest update.

However, Ukrainian military officials have yet to confirm the developments at this stage.

Several Russian military bloggers, or milbloggers, reported that Ukrainian forces managed to cut through Russian defensive lines and advance 800 metres deep.

Seven Ukrainian boats, each carrying around six to seven people, on the east bank of the Dnipro near the Russian-occupied village of Kozachi Laheri carried out the operation, according to milbloggers.

The Moscow-appointed administration of the occupied parts of the Kherson region downplayed the reports. They even countered that Russian artillery fire repelled the Ukrainian boats and said that there are no Ukrainian troops in the area.

However, prominent Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces strategised to catch Russian troops off guard and land on the east bank, before exchanging fire with Russian forces.

Ukrainian troops first established a bridgehead on the Russian-controlled east bank of the Dnipro River near the Antonivsky Bridge in June. But later in July, the Moscow-appointed administration of the occupied parts of the Kherson region, said it had been eliminated.

The Institute for the Study of War concluded that, although Ukrainian forces are present on the east bank, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have established an enduring presence likely to hold.

