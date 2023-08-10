The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: New favourites and shock exits

Few could have predicted the eight teams still standing when the Women's World Cup kicked off three weeks ago in Australia and New Zealand. In partnership with Media City Qatar.

It's been hailed as the tournament of surprises, as few could have predicted the eight teams still standing when the Women's World Cup kicked off three weeks ago in Australia and New Zealand.

The two nations are hosting the FIFA World Cup, men's or women's, for the first time, and they have lived up to expectations.

There have been over 2 million tickets sold to date. And international viewing figures are hitting record numbers. In New Zealand, almost 40% of the general population tuned in to watch their team in the very first game.

After a mesmerising opening ceremony in Auckland, co-hosts New Zealand kicked off the tournament with a historic 1-0 win over Norway. At the same time, Australia completed a dream opening day for Oceania as they beat Ireland by the same scoreline.

The group stage was full of twists and turns. Previous cup winners Germany's elimination was a shock to many. As were favourites Brazil and Canada, who were also both knocked out. The biggest surprise of all was four-time champions and cup holders, the USA, who were beaten on penalties by Sweden in the first knockout round.

With Brazil and the USA gone, we bid farewell to two footballing icons. 2023 will likely be the last major tournament for Brazilian legend Marta Vieira da Silva and the USA's Meghan Rapinoe.

"They're giants of women's football," explained BBC Sport journalist Emma Sanders, "not just women's football, but football in general."

"Meghan Rapinoe is a former Ballon d'Or winner. She's won a World Cup title. She's won almost everything there is to win. So yes, she's been a phenomenal player and person on and off the pitch. She's left US soccer in a much better position than when she first started her career."

"Marta, on the other hand, has had an even bigger impact on global football. She may not have the same celebrity status as Rapinoe, but she's inspired so many girls and boys in Brazil and is one of the best players ever to play the game, and probably ever will."

The goalkeepers have got everyone talking this tournament. Multiple saves have paved the way for more clean sheets to be kept in the group stage, proving just how influential the keeper position has become.

"Certainly, some of the goalkeepers that I've watched have proven that the standard has risen to a very high level," Channel 10 commentator Simon Hill explained to Football Now.

"I also think that as the teams are now playing more professionally, the defences are better organised, so the goalkeepers are better protected." Simon continued.

Next up is the quarter-finals. Remaining co-hosts Australia will play France, while the Netherlands, runners-up in 2019, will face Spain.

After an impressive group stage, England and Japan are the new favourites to reach the final.

Japan, with their exciting counter-attacking style, helped them score plenty of goals. Spain couldn't deal with their attacking threat as they were beaten 4-0 by the East-Asians. Meanwhile, European champions England breezed through the groups. Still, they found it hard to push past Nigeria, who sit 36 places below them in FIFA's world team rankings and claim their spot in the quarter-finals.

"I think the competition has been blown wide open with some of the big hitters going out early. England are right up there as one of the heavy favourites, but Japan were absolutely the best team in the group stage. I would back them to go all the way to the final." said Emma Sanders

It's been a fascinating tournament that will go down in history as one of the most iconic of all time. Who will win is anyone's guess, because the Women's World Cup is wide-open.