Slovenian flood damage 'unimaginable' says country's PM

The damage caused by catastrophic floods in Slovenia have been described as 'unimaginable' by the country's PM

Catastrophic floods in Slovenia have been described as the worst disaster in country's modern history.

At least four people have lost their lives and damage to property is estimated to be over 500 million euros.

According to the government, huge parts of the country have been hit by the flooding.

Slovenian Prime Minister, Robert Golob, said: "The damage is unimaginable, as practically two-thirds of Slovenia is affected in one way or another, and the efforts to enable normal life again will be very great."

Flooding in Crna na Koroskem, Slovenia AP/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

In neighbouring Austria, at least one person has been reported dead after two people fell into a river off an eroded bank in Carinthia and only one of them could be saved.

Half of the Carinthia region has been affected by flash floods since Friday and emergency services responded to numerous calls for rescue and evacuation.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the Pyrenees are tackling huge forest fires. In Central-Western Portugal, several villages have had to be evacuated.

Over the weekend six people were reported injured while 6,200 hectares of forest burned.

On the Spanish-French border, near Portbou, 130 people were evacuated due to approaching fires.

The blaze destroyed about 20 hectares in just three hours and spread rapidly as strong winds fanned the flames. On Sunday, firefighters reported they had the fire under control.