By Euronews with AFP

Wildfires and violent storms take the life of a teenage girl in Italy as heatwaves continue to affect much of southern Europe.

Wildfires in Sicily forced the closure of the Italian island's main airport in Palermo for several hours on Tuesday.

Some houses have been engulfed in flames and people have been moved from their homes as a precaution.

In Catania, in the east of the island, the recorded temperature reached 47.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The electrical network, which was overloaded due to the consumption of air conditioning systems, suffered considerable damage.

Flames and smoke have been made worse by strong winds across the island.

Firefighters were dealing with 43 wildfire outbreaks on the island on Monday, over half of which were still active on Tuesday.

In northern Italy, there have been violent storms that caused the death of a teenager near the city of Brescia in the Lombardy region.

The 16-year-old girl on a scout camp was killed when a tree fell on her tent according to Italian news agencies.

Firefighters evacuated the other members of the camp, taking them to a sports hall nearby, reported ANSA.