High temperatures could be affecting tourism in Southern Europe

The Mediterranean is already seeing a decrease in the amount of visitors this summer compared to last year, according to the ETC.

The ongoing heatwave across southern Europe is taking its toll on tourism in Spain, as northern European destinations emerge as a substitute for visitors aiming to avoid high temperatures.

The situation is highlighting the effects of climate change on the tourism industry, prompting tourism authorities in countries like Spain to take action.

Traditionally, tourists chose Southern Europe for the sun and its high temperatures, but in the latest climate perception index, visitors to Greece, Spain, and France expressed their dissatisfaction due to the heat, which exceeded all their expectations.

According to data from the European Travel Commission (ETC), the number of people expected to travel to the Mediterranean region from June to November has already decreased by 10% compared to last year.

"People are waiting until the last moment to see not where it is going to rain, but where those extreme temperatures are going to happen, so they can adapt," said Miguel Mirones, President of the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality.

New and unexpected summer destinations are on the rise, such as the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Czech Republic. In Spain, the northern regions are becoming more popular because they are still safe from the extreme heat.

Mirones explained that tourists found they could sleep better in these cooler destinations.

The Spanish tourism sector believes that only the quality and sustainability of destinations, along with the adaptation of current activities, will save the industry.

"It's a change in the alternatives these establishments offer, in terms of organising activities during hours when customers are not exposed to extreme temperatures," explained Mirones.