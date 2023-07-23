Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wins second consecutive Tour de France with Jordi Meeus winning the final stage.

Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for the second year running.

Sunday's race, which ended as it always does on the Champs Elysees in Paris, was a formality as the Danish rider knew he had too big a lead to be beaten.

Vingegaard drank champagne with his Visma-Jumbo teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris.

Cycling's most famous event had always been a two rider race between Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar from Poland who had won in 2020 and 2021.

Not much had separated the two until Vingegaard finished the toughest mountain stage of the race almost six minutes ahead of his exhausted rival.

The three-week race was over 3,405 kilometres with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.

The Dutchman finished a time trial 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogačar on Tuesday before finishing the toughest mountain stage of the race almost six minutes ahead of his rival.

Adam Yates from Great Britain finished third overall.

His brother Simon took fourth place.