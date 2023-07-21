PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in home invasion robbery

By Euronews with AFP

The Italian star and his partner were robbed in their apartment in Paris, days before the goalkeeper was set to leave for pre-season friendlies.

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner were reportedly the victims of a robbery at their Paris home on Thursday night.

The couple were "tied up" by four individuals in their apartment at around 3am local time, a police source said.

They were taken to hospital after the incident. According to the French site Actu17, Donnarumma was "slightly injured" and a weapon was used on site, the source added, without giving further details.

The staff of a nearby hotel, where the couple took refuge after breaking free from their restraints, reported the incident.

Donnarumma's partner was not physically injured in the robbery and the player's agent refused to comment.

More than €500,000 in "watches, jewellery and luxury leather goods" were stolen according to the police source.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was supposed to leave on Saturday for Japan with his club PSG for pre-season.

Several players or former PSG players have already been victims of burglaries in recent years, usually in their absence, including Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi.

In January, the Versailles Criminal Court sentenced two men to prison terms for the burglary of the family Marquinhos family in March 2021.

Two men were sentenced to three and four years in prison in February by Nanterre Criminal Court for the case involving the robbery of ex-PSG star Angel Di Maria's house in March 2021.