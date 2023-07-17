Millions of people in the United States bracing for record heat

By Euronews

Tens of millions of people in the United States are bracing for record heat with 38 cities expected to record their highest temperatures ever today.

Brutally high temperatures are threatening tens of millions of people in the United States as numerous cities look set to break records under a relentless heat dome that has baked parts of the country all week.

Thirty-eight cities across the southern and western parts of the country are expected to record their highest ever temperatures over the next 12 hours. In some, a blistering 48C is forecast.

Nearly a third of Americans - about 113 million people - are currently under heat advisories, from Florida to California and up to Washington state.

In southern California, four wildfires broke out over the weekend. The largest of the blazes – the Rabbit Fire – had burned 7,600 acres by Sunday after it ignited on Friday afternoon and is just 10 per cent contained.

The state's Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, has already reached a sweltering 52,5C, with an overnight low of almost 37C.

Earlier this month a man was found dead in his vehicle in Death Valley National Park.