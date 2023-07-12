US: State of emergency declared in Vermont as flash floods wreak havoc

By Euronews with AP

Officials say the flooding has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, and many fear that water could pour over a dam on the Winooski River that flows through the state's capital, Montpelier.

A state of emergency has been declared in the US state of Vermont after torrential rain triggered life-threatening flash floods.

Roads in some areas are entirely underwater - leaving people trapped in their homes. One person died in New York’s Hudson Valley as they tried to flee.

In recent days much of the northeast, including New York and Vermont, has seen some of the worst flooding in more than a decade with more than two months' worth of rain in just 48 hours.

Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. Emergency teams from outside the region have been sent in to help.

Fears have also been raised that should water pour over the dam on the Winooski River that flows through Vernont's capital of Montpelier, it could surge through downtown blocks where the floods were already waist-high.

The sun was out on Tuesday and more sunshine was expected on Wednesday. But more rain was forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Atmospheric scientists say destructive flooding events like these happen more frequently as storms form in a warmer atmosphere, and the planet’s rising temperatures will only make it worse.

In 2011, Tropical Storm Irene killed six people in Vermont, washing homes off their foundations and damaging or destroying more than 200 bridges and 805 kilometres of highway.