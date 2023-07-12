By Euronews with AP

The UN Security Council has failed to renew authorisation of a vital cross-border aid delivery programme for Syria.

Two rival resolutions were in turn vetoed by Russia on one hand and the US, UK and France on the other.

The programme had allowed for aid to be shipped overland from Turkey into rebel-held areas of Syria's northwest Idlib Province via the Bab al-Hawa crossing, where the latest six-month mandate expired on Monday.

Russia vetoed a compromise resolution that would have extended the UN operation through Bab al-Hawa for nine months, and which was supported by 13 of the 15 council members, as well as by the secretary-general and humanitarian organisations.

A rival Russian resolution that would have extended the aid deliveries for six months but added new requirements failed to get the minimum nine 'yes' votes for approval and was only supported by Russia and China. The three other veto-wielding council members - the United States, the United Kingdom and France - voted against the resolution and 10 countries abstained.

The move now thrusts an estimated four million people in the country into an evermore dire situation as the country's civil war grinds on into its second decade.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Bab al-Hawa remains “the centre of gravity” for UN cross-border deliveries," and that "we will continue to advocate for expanding all avenues to deliver humanitarian assistance to millions of people in need."